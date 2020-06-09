Telford to reveal new additions

The Bucks made popular returning defender Lee Vaughan their first new capture of the summer late last week as the right-back checked back in at the New Bucks Head after his exit a decade earlier.

And Gavin Cowan revealed Telford are almost over the line with more fresh faces that will leave fans ‘very happy’ and boost his squad options for the 2020/21 National North season.

Cowan said: “We’re close to announcing a few more.

“A bit of politics is playing a part in being unable to announce a couple more but ultimately we are in agreement with a few more players and looking forward to being able to release their names at the right times.

“At the moment we’re able to do that I’m sure the supporters will be very happy and I’m hopeful certainly within the next week.

“I’m exceptionally pleased with them. People are buying into what we’re doing.

“Two years I’ve been in the job now and we are creating a good reputation of doing things right and treating people properly.

“To attract the players of the quality we are is commendable to us and shows the players are sacrificing money for what they believe to be success.”

Vaughan, 33, joins Adam Walker, Brendon Daniels and Zak Lilly of the existing players to recommit to next season.

James McQuilkin, Darryl Knights, Jon Royle and Arlen Birch have been released.