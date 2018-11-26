Advertising
FA Trophy: AFC Telford to host Farsley Celtic
AFC Telford United have been drawn at home against Farsley Celtic in the first round of the FA Trophy.
Gavin Cowan's side, who beat Darlington 2-0 on Friday night to progress in the competition, will face Farsley at the New Bucks Head on Saturday, December 15 (3pm).
The Villagers play in the Northern Premier - one tier below the Bucks.
Meanwhile, Wrexham, who are managed by former Telford defender Sam Ricketts, will host Boston United.
The winners in the first round will receive £6,000.
