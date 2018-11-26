FA Trophy: AFC Telford to host Farsley Celtic

Gavin Cowan's side, who beat Darlington 2-0 on Friday night to progress in the competition, will face Farsley at the New Bucks Head on Saturday, December 15 (3pm).

The Villagers play in the Northern Premier - one tier below the Bucks.

Meanwhile, Wrexham, who are managed by former Telford defender Sam Ricketts, will host Boston United.

The winners in the first round will receive £6,000.