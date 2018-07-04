AFC Telford 2018/19 fixtures released: Old boss returns on opening day

Watson, who led the Bucks to the National League North crown in the 2013/14 campaign, took over the Sandgrounders earlier this summer.

They will pose a stern test to Gavin Cowan's charges on Saturday, August 4, having recently signed striker Mike Phenix – a vital part of Telford's triumph under Watson.

The National League North fixtures were released today and the Bucks have a busy first month.

Just three days after hosting Southport, they make the relatively short trip to Kidderminster Harriers.

Journeys to Guiseley, Spennymoor Town and Leamington, and home clashes with Brackley Town and Chester, are also set to take place in August.

The Boxing Day and New Year's Day double-header is against Nuneaton Borough – at home for the former, away for the latter.

Perhaps the toughest month for Telford will be February, when they are scheduled to face Guiseley (home, February 2), Brackley (away, February 9), Stockport County (away, February 16) and Darlington (home, February 23).

And having started last season at York City, winning 1-0, they will end the upcoming campaign at Bootham Crescent – and that will be the last-ever game at the ground.

Advertising

Fixtures

Aug 4 Southport (H)

Aug 7 Kidderminster (A)

Aug 11 Guiseley (A)

Advertising

Aug 14 Brackley Town (H)

Aug 18 Spennymoor Town (A)

Aug 25 Chester (H)

Aug 27 Leamington (A)

Sep 1 Ashton United (H)

Sep 8 Darlington (A)

Sep 15 Stockport County (H)

Sep 29 Blyth Spartans (A)

Oct 13 Chorley (H)

Oct 20 Curzon Ashton (A)

Oct 27 York City (H)

Oct 30 Hereford (H)

Nov 3 Alfreton Town (A)

Nov 10 Boston United (H)

Nov 17 FC United Of Manchester (A)

Dec 1 Bradford Park Avenue (H)

Dec 8 Altrincham (A)

Dec 22 Chester (A)

Dec 26 Nuneaton Borough (H)

Dec 29 Leamington (H)

Jan 1 Nuneaton Borough (A)

Jan 5 Spennymoor Town (H)

Jan 12 Ashton United (A)

Jan 19 Kidderminster Harriers (H)

Jan 26 Southport (A)

Feb 2 Guiseley (H)

Feb 9 Brackley Town (A)

Feb 16 Stockport County (A)

Feb 23 Darlington (H)

Mar 2 Boston United (A)

Mar 9 FC United Of Manchester (H)

Mar 16 Bradford Park Avenue (A)

Mar 23 Altrincham (H)

Mar 30 Blyth Spartans (H)

Apr 6 Chorley (A)

Apr 13 Curzon Ashton (H)

Apr 20 Hereford (A)

Apr 22 Alfreton Town (H)

Apr 27 York City (A)