Unai Emery: Jhon Duran's stunning winner all in the planning

The Colombia international lobbed goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from 25 yards out as Villa won their rematch of the 1982 European Cup final by the same 1-0 scoreline.

Emery later confirmed Villa had studied Neuer’s positioning as part of their preparations.

He said: “This is the talent that some players have and when Jhon Duran has the ball he is scoring quick.

“In the analysis we had of them, we were speaking of how usually the position of Neuer is always high.

“He (Duran) arrived two years ago, he has huge potential, sometimes passion.

“Sometimes I need to speak with him as a person and connect with him and as a player to let him play and put him on the field because his talent is there and his capacity to improve us.

“We have two very good strikers and the challenge is to manage both.”

Peter Withe, Villa’s match-winner in 1982, watched Duran fire the winner 11 minutes from time in the club’s first home Champions League fixture.

Emi Martinez then pulled off two superb late saves from Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane as Villa inflicted Bayern’s first group stage defeat since 2017 in front of a delighted home crowd.

Villa have now won their opening two of eight group stage matches in the competition.

“I am so so happy with the support we are having here,” said Emery. “We are trying to transmit our energy, connecting with the fans.

“If they are connecting with us, here we can feel very strong.

"Against teams like that, it's very important to be strong. Martinez did an amazing job, amazing saves.

"We have to try to play each match. We compete very well, we won. Maybe we can get the first eight positions.”