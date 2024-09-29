Unai Emery sends warning to Aston Villa players

Villa will host the German giants having had 24 hours less rest than the visitors, who drew 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Emery’s men let slip a lead to draw 2-2 at Ipswich Town on Sunday but the boss says the tight turnaround is the price of success.

Asked how much of a challenge it will be to face Bayern on barely 72 hours rest, he joked: “We are going to suspend the match on Wednesday and we are not going to play!

“What do we want? We want to play in Europe. We want to get the same level like other teams like City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham.

“If we don’t want it then we don’t play in Europe and we rest in the week. Fantastic for everybody. It is the challenge we have. The players, myself, the supporters, even the journalists!”

Emery continued: “We are going to be tired, this is the level. Man City played at this level for 10 years, Liverpool for 20 years.

“If we don’t want to play at this level, then we don’t play in Europe and we will be comfortable playing for the top 10.

“This is our challenge and my demands as well. On Wednesday, we are going to be fantastic.”