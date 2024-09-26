Should West Brom be looking at a new deal for Carlos Corberan?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On a number of occasions during his time at Albion, Corberan has been subject to speculation and interest from other clubs.

And last week, it was reported in the national press that his former club, Leeds United, where he served as a coach under Marcelo Bielsa, were keeping tabs on him amid a difficult period for boss Daniel Farke.

Elsewhere, Southampton have also been credited with interest in Corberan, with boss Russell Martin enduring a difficult start to life in the Premier League.

Lewis and Jonny discuss Corberan's Albion situation, whether there is anything in the reports and what Albion could potentially do to combat this and future interest.

Lewis also gives his insight into whether Corberan would depart Albion should a solid offer come in from a Premier League side.