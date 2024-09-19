Another concern for West Brom midfielder ahead of visit of Plymouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies' in-form Republic of Ireland midfielder has been nursing troublesome niggles since pre-season and was a concern heading into last week's game at Portsmouth, which he was eventually passed fit for.

That issue was related to a foot problem, but Molumby also picked up an issue in his calf training before the Fratton Park trip. The midfielder played two-thirds of the win at Pompey, but Corberan revealed in his pre-Plymouth press conference on Thursday he played through the pain barrier in Portsmouth.

Molumby has subsequently been unable to train properly this week and the head coach rated him a doubt for the visit of Wayne Rooney's Pilgrims. A decision will be made on how Molumby reacts on Friday and Saturday.

Attacker Grady Diangana, who has been a substitute while Corberan has named the same starting XI in the league this season, has trained fully after recovering from a recent shoulder setback.

"Molumby still didn't recover well from the calf perspective, he was playing with some problem during the (Portsmouth) game," Corberan said.

"During training he couldn't make a normal week, so let's say he's a doubt, we have to see how he reacts in the last days to see if he can be involved or he can't.

"Diangana has been completing the week of training well and the other players too."

The head coach added: "It's good to always have one week in front of you without games in between, which helps you to develop players, especially as we know we added some players late in the market, so it is always good to have the possibility to work with the players.

"We had one day less but we have tried to use the week in the best way. I think we've had a positive training week."

Molumby missed the entirety of the second half of last season, from New Year's Day onwards, after surgery on a foot injury.

Plymouth are 16th in the Championship after one win and two draws from five games to start the season under new boss Rooney.