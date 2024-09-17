Clubs and players pay their tributes to Aston Villa hero Gary Shaw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

He scored 79 goals for his boyhood club and lifted the European Cup in 1982.

Here’s what people had to say.

Stan Collymore

Dear Gaz, I wanted to play football because of you. I love Villa because of you. You were a real-life superhero.

The first time I got “called up” there was only one number I wanted. 8. Because of you. I wish I’d have done more over the years to befriend you; you know. I so wish I’d have been able to elaborate why you were and are so special and to tell you that so much more often than I did. It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am to have latched onto the magic you gave.

I saw you last, fittingly at Villa Park, and finally after 40 years, you signed my shirt which I’ll cherish.... The loveliest of men. Rest in peace, ledge. All of my heroes are Villans.

Paul Merson

Just got out the dance studio to hear the devastating news about Gary Shaw… what a player and a better person! One of my all-time favourite Villa players. RIP

Dean Spink to BBC Radio Shropshire

It’s terrible news. Gary was a very good friend and a lovely lad. Football was his life. He always helped people. As a footballer he was quick he was nimble. He could score, he was an out-and-out finisher.

He gave great encouragement to everybody, and he was just inspirational.

David Speedie

Really sad to hear @AVFCOfficial legend Gary Shaw has passed away. He was a fantastic footballer who was a worthy winner of club footballs greatest prize. My thoughts go out to the family and friends of Gary at this difficult time.

I’ll miss you pal, thanks for the amazing memories.

Adil Ray OBE

I feel sad and numb after the passing of Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw who was also a friend. When we met, we mostly just laughed, a lot. Gary smiled through life. He had a huge heart & was so humble despite all his achievements. He enjoyed life & we enjoyed him. Love you Gary x

Aston Villa

Aston Villa Football Club is deeply shocked and profoundly saddened to learn that Gary Shaw, one of our European Cup-winning heroes, has passed away. Gary was one of our own, a talented striker who delighted supporters with his goalscoring exploits which helped fire Villa to success in the 1980s. Individual accolades would also follow for a player who was idolised by many on the terraces.

He passed away peacefully earlier today surrounded by his family, who asked Aston Villa to release a statement on their behalf. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Gary’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

Walsall

We are extremely saddened to hear the news that Gary Shaw has passed away. Gary made nine appearances for the Saddlers in 1990 and will be sorely missed by all that knew him. The thoughts of everyone at Walsall Football Club are with Gary’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former forward Gary Shaw at the age of 63. The thoughts of everyone at Shrewsbury Town are with Gary’s family and friends at this sad time.