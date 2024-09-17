Carlos Corberan happy with West Brom tough calls

The head coach admitted it has been a head-scratcher as to when and which personnel are changed in his five permitted substitutes in Albion’s high-flying start to the campaign.

Bar striker Daryl Dike the Spaniard has a full quota of players to select and Sunday’s win at Portsmouth saw the calibre of Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana and Mikey Johnston, among others, introduced.

“I promise you it is very difficult to make decisions from the bench in terms of which players you put in because you have the temptation to put any of them,” said Corberan.

“I was thinking to put (Ousmane) Diakite in the middle because he could win second balls, I had the temptation with Ajayi’s yellow card to put (Mason) Holgate as a centre-back too. (Gianluca) Frabotta is a player that always has helped when he has played at left-back.