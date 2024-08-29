Mikey Johnston poised for West Brom move after deciding on £3m permanent return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies have won the race ahead of Championship rivals Burnley for the signature of the Republic of Ireland international, 25, who lit up The Hawthorns with electric displays last season.

He has been a key target of Carlos Corberan's this summer, who monitored Johnston's position throughout and the Spaniard has been backed by the club's ownership to make a move on a four-year deal.

The Celtic academy graduate travelled late last night ahead of a medical today.