Manchester United’s Elyh Harrison has the ‘right characteristics’ for Shrewsbury

The keeper checked into the Croud Meadow this morning after securing his first football league move from Ruben Amorim’s side.

The gloveman has arrived in Shropshire ahead of a season-long loan at Town, becoming the sixth addition of the summer.

Last campaign, he got some experience in men’s football, making 18 appearances for Chester in the National League North. He was recalled in January, and he was named on the bench for six Premier League games and twice in Europe by Amorim.

He adds competition for places in the Salop team and becomes the second goalkeeper in the squad along with Toby Savin.

With Michael Appleton wanting to play a possession-based style of football, the youngster could be key to Shrewsbury's identity this season.

"I'm really excited that we've signed Elyh,” Moore said. "He's someone we've targeted since last season ended, and I think he's got a bright future.

"We watched him play at Chester last year and continued to watch him when he went back to play for United's under-21s.

"We think he's got all the right characteristics and that this could be a very good loan for him.

"Michael wanted to get him in the building as soon as possible, so I'm really happy to get it over the line because it was a tough process due to the amount of interest in the player.

"But I want to thank Elyh and Man United for their help throughout.

"I'm excited to see how he develops throughout the season.”