Manchester United keeper to join Shrewsbury Town on loan

The 19-year-old, who was in and around the United first team squad at the back end of last season, will check into Shropshire ahead of a campaign of League Two football.

The youngster went out on loan last season, and he made 18 appearances for Chester in the National League North. He was recalled in January and he was named on the bench for six Premier League games and twice in Europe by Ruben Amorim.

Harrison’s imminent arrival means Shrewsbury will have two senior goalkeepers in the squad to fight it out for the number one spot this season.

The Salop boss had expected to secure the signature of a new player last week, with Harrison’s loan spell at the Croud Meadow agreed.

But it is understood the deal has been delayed after Andre Onana injured his hamstring in training, which has in turn ruled him out of United’s tour of the US.

The former Stevenage youth product joined the Red Devils back in March 2023. His arrival was on a scholarship at first before he signed his first professional contract a year later.

He is not the first gloveman to make the switch from United to Shropshire. Dean Henderson famously did it back in 2017 under Paul Hurst having a phenomenal season as Shrewsbury made it all the way to the League One play-off final, where they were unfortunately beaten by Rotherham.

Harrison will be Town’s sixth addition of the summer, following experienced defenders Tom Anderson, Will Boyle and Sam Stubbs.

Midfielders Sam Clucas and Tom Sang have also arrived at the club. Harrison will be one of the five loan players Salop can have in their matchday squad.