Shrewsbury Town: Elyh Harrison on joining from Manchester United

The 19-year-old signed for Shrewsbury on Tuesday, checking in on a season-long loan at the Croud Meadow to join up with Michael Appleton’s squad.

The youngster spent part of last season playing for Chester in the National League North, before being recalled by his parent club in January.

And he says the experience of working under Ruben Amorim and being around the first team squad at Old Trafford only gives him more motivation.

“After I was recalled from Chester, I was involved with the first team quite a lot due to more injuries,” he said. “I managed to experience being on the bench in the Premier League and in the Europa League. I am quite proud of that. It motivates you to try and reach that level.

“I want to get as many games as I can under my belt. This will be my league debut. So joining Shrewsbury is about playing well and enjoying it.”

Harrison played 18 times for Chester last season during his loan stint, and he recognises the value that experience gave him.

“It was a lot different from playing academy football,” he said. “Playing with men, it was a lot tougher and you see how competitive it is, even in the lower leagues.

“All that experience that I gained during that spell, hopefully I can bring into the team.”

Harrison’s arrival means Salop have now got two keepers in their squad ahead of their EFL curtain raiser against Bromley on August 2.

Appleton has been keen to bring a new style to Shrewsbury since his appointment in Shropshire earlier this year.

Essential to that style is a keeper, and director of football Micky Moore has said Harrison has the ‘right characteristics’ to benefit the team.

"I'm really excited that we've signed Elyh,” Moore said. "He's someone we've targeted since last season ended, and I think he's got a bright future.

"We watched him play at Chester last year and continued to watch him when he went back to play for United's under-21s.

"We think he's got all the right characteristics and that this could be a very good loan for him.

"Michael wanted to get him in the building as soon as possible, so I'm really happy to get it over the line because it was a tough process due to the amount of interest in the player.

"But I want to thank Elyh and Man United for their help throughout.

"I'm excited to see how he develops throughout the season.”