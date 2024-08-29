Loan move for Aston Villa summer signing hits the rocks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 23-year-old was poised to become Villa’s third summer signing to leave on loan before the end of the transfer window for the season having found himself down the pecking order at Villa after his move from Juventus last month.

Barrenechea joined Villa alongside Samuel Iling-Junior in a deal worth a combined £21million. Iling-Junior has since joined Bologna on loan earlier this week. Winger Lewis Dobbin was also loaned out to Albion after arriving from Everton for £9m. Villa’s former Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker could be on the way out, however, as moves to find him a new destination are ramped up.

Villa have experienced a busy summer with the club active early in the window to ensure they complied with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz was sold to Juventus for £42.5m, while teenager winger Omari Kellyman went to Chelsea for £19m.

Villa then broke their transfer record with the £50m capture of Amadou Onana from Everton, after signing left-back Ian Maatsen for £37.5m.

Boss Emery remains keen to recruit another defender before tomorrow’s deadline but negotiations with Feyenoord for right-back Lutsharel Geertruida have proven tricky.

Villa, who will compete in this season’s Champions League, must also ensure they comply with Uefa’s cost control rules and moving Barrenechea out also helps that equation, with Valencia prepared to cover the player’s wages.