Unai Emery delivers Aston Villa transfer update as season edges closer

Villa have already been busy this summer - with a number of players entering and exiting at Villa Park.

Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley and Samuel Illing-Junior are among some of the new faces to arrive at the club, while Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby are among the departures.

Villa have had to work throughout the summer to meet financial fair play rules - and that work is far from done.

Speaking to Talksport from Villa's Bodymoor Heath training ground, Unai Emery delivered an update on what Villa fans can expect between now and the end of August.

He explained that players will have to leave before new faces arrive, as Villa continue to be linked with Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and Feyenoord's Lutsharel Geertruida.

He explained: "Of course, I want to be competitive every day and in every transfer window.

"We are trying to be competitive as well trying to add players in our squad to improve us.

"We did it and there are still days to do something. At the beginning, some players have to leave for the next two weeks. Then, we are trying to be close if some players in the transfer window can help us improve the squad.

"Monchi and Damian (Vidagany) are involved in every situation we can join with some players in our squad. We will do it. It is not easy and we are happy that we signed the players that we want.

"Some circumstances as well, must be alert until the end of the transfer window. There are 17 days to finish it. It’s not easy in two or three days, we need more (time).

"We added the last player 10 days ago because they played in finals. The most important is that the players we have in the squad, they have huge commitment to increase our level again this year."