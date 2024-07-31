West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante set for Coventry after Hull u-turn in one of three Baggies exits

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The former Salford frontman was set to join the Tigers but it is Mark Robins' Coventry who will be his destination after a late move in a fee understood to be between £2million-£3million.

It is a late u-turn for Albion's Ghana international who as of Tuesday was set for the MKM Stadium, but Coventry have been long-term admirers and trumped the Tigers for the striker, who netted 12 times for the Baggies last term.

It is believed the offer received from Coventry was a better package for the centre-forward.

Thomas-Asante was in the final year of his Albion contract and, as in all cases, the club looked at offers received for those who could leave on a free next summer. The Baggies are continuing to recover from a perilous financial situation prior to Shilen Patel's takeover earlier in 2024.

The 25-year-old, who checked in from fourth-tier Salford for just £300,000 less than two years ago, follows midfielder Okay Yokuslu, 30, and left-back Conor Townsend, 31, out of The Hawthorns exit door.

Yokuslu's return to Trabzonspor on a three-year deal in his homeland for a fee thought to be £1.5m is set to be confirmed.

Long-serving full-back Townsend is making the move to Premier League new-boys Ipswich Town.

In the other direction, the Baggies are poised to complete the free transfer signing of 29-year-old striker Devante Cole, who last season scored 18 league goals for League One outfit Barnsley.