Aston Villa new home kit with help of rock legend

Singer Ozzy Osbourne and bassist Geezer Butler both appeared alongside some of Villa’s star men and women’s players in a promotional video launching the new strip, made by Adidas.

The kit marks the start of a new multi-year deal with the German clothing giant and features the logo of the club’s new main sponsor Betano.

Villa celebrate their 150th anniversary this year and the shirt, which has a traditional claret body with blue sleeves, pays homage to that with an AV150 logo printed on the back.

President of business operations Chris Heck said: “We are immensely proud to unveil our new playing kit which marks the start of not only a landmark partnership with one of the world’s most recognisable sports brands but an historic year for our football club.

“The new jerseys feature the latest adidas technology and have been developed in close collaboration with Aston Villa’s men’s and women’s teams.”

Sam Handy, senior vice president of product and design at Adidas, added: “We’re hugely honoured to unveil the home kit for the very first time.

“This new partnership between Adidas and Aston Villa marks a new chapter for both the brand and the club, paying perfect homage to the club’s 150th anniversary.

“We can’t wait to see the players and fans bring this special moment to life both on and off the pitch in the upcoming season and beyond.”

Replica shirts are priced at £80, while supporters can pay £110 for the version worn by the players.

Villa will wear the new kit for the first time when they play Columbus Crew in Ohio on Saturday.