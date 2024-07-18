Aston Villa linked to £113m man

Felix is expected to leave Atletico Madrid this summer and reports in Spain claim Villa are keen to bring the 24-year-old playmaker, who had a loan spell at Chelsea during the 2022-23 season, back to the Premier League.

The Portugal international, who joined Atletico from Benfica for £113m five years ago, spent last season on loan at Barcelona and the Catalan giants are also thought to have him on their list of targets.

Midfielder Onana is expected to undergo a medical this weekend ahead of completing his move from Everton in a club record deal. Talks are also continuing with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad over the potential sale of Moussa Diaby.