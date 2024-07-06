Watch: I watched England v Switzerland at Jude Bellingham's first club - Stourbridge FC - as fans went on an emotional rollercoaster'
Much has been made of the Jude Bellingham effect for England – the 21-year-old's late goal keeping them in the Euro 2024 tournament in the second round against Slovakia.
So where better to watch the Euro 2024 quarter final England v Switzerland then at the very club – Stourbridge FC – where the now superstar took his tentative first steps as a footballer and his dad graced the first team? There is even a picture of Jude at the War Memorial Ground amongst the many memories scattered around.
As for all the England games so far at Stourbridge, seats were at a premium in the Glassboys bar, even with extra benches brought in. But there were plenty of staff – many in England shirts – to provide table service for the thirsty fans who would like nothing better than to see Stourbridge born Bellingham score the winner.
Stephen Ruffle from Wollaston had booked a seat near one of the big screen with his wife Wendy and said was looking forward to a better England performance. He was predicting a 2-1 win.
He said: "I think they will come good when it matters. They have had the week to get what was a poor performance against Slovakia out of their system and hopefully now it will be full speed ahead with Bellingham to score another goal."