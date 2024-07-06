Watch: I watched England v Switzerland at Jude Bellingham's first club - Stourbridge FC - as fans went on an emotional rollercoaster'

So where better to watch the Euro 2024 quarter final England v Switzerland then at the very club – Stourbridge FC – where the now superstar took his tentative first steps as a footballer and his dad graced the first team? There is even a picture of Jude at the War Memorial Ground amongst the many memories scattered around.

Fans celebrate during England v Switzerland at the Glassboys Bar, Stourbridge FC

A picture of Jude Bellingham in the Glassboys bar at the ground where he started his footballing journey.

As for all the England games so far at Stourbridge, seats were at a premium in the Glassboys bar, even with extra benches brought in. But there were plenty of staff – many in England shirts – to provide table service for the thirsty fans who would like nothing better than to see Stourbridge born Bellingham score the winner.

From agony and despair to ecstacy –England fans experienced all emotions during the penalty win over Switzerland

Stephen Ruffle from Wollaston had booked a seat near one of the big screen with his wife Wendy and said was looking forward to a better England performance. He was predicting a 2-1 win.

He said: "I think they will come good when it matters. They have had the week to get what was a poor performance against Slovakia out of their system and hopefully now it will be full speed ahead with Bellingham to score another goal."