Josh Griffiths sets out 'number one' goal as he pens new West Brom deal

The 22-year-old, whose previous deal had been due to expire at the end of next season, has agreed new terms through to 2027.

Griffiths was limited to just three appearances, all in cup competitions, during the 2022-23 season and believes in Alex Palmer the Baggies currently possess the best keeper in the Championship.

But he is determined to mount a challenge for the No.1 jersey and said: “It was a very easy decision for me to make, to extend my stay here at Albion.

“I really believe the club is going in one direction and that’s forwards. I think there’s an exciting few years ahead now with the new owner.

“My long-term goal is to become Albion’s No.1, however, I’ve got to say I thought Alex Palmer was outstanding last season - probably the best goalkeeper in the league. We’ve got a great relationship both on and off the pitch.”

Griffiths, a former England under-21, has more than 100 league appearances under his belt following loan spells at Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Portsmouth.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberán said: “I am delighted Josh has extended his contract with us.

“He is one of the most talented young goalkeepers in the country and a fine product of our academy and the excellent work they do.

“He is a special person who I believe will go on to be a special goalkeeper in the future of our club.”