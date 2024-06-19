West Brom set for huge boost after Leicester City manager search update

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Supporters have been sweating over the future of Carlos Corberan - after the Baggies boss has repeatedly been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium.

After Enzo Maresca left the promoted Foxes to join Chelsea - Corberan quickly became one of the reported targets.

And reports last week suggested Corberan and former Albion defender Graham Potter remained at the top of Leicester's wanted list.

However, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday morning that they are in advanced talks to appoint former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Leicester are keen to make an appointment this week, and have a new man in place for when the players return to pre-season training.

Cooper, who achieved success as an England youth coach before taking over at Swansea City, guided Forest to the Premier League via the play-offs, beating Huddersfield Town who were at the time managed by Corberan.

He then went on to secure the club's safety, before being sacked last season and replaced by ex-Wolves chief Nuno.