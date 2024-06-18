Iconic kits: A look back at memorable West Brom kits from the last 25 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Macron, an ever-growing designer with a footprint across clubs on the continent, have a tough act to follow on from the creditable efforts of the predecessor.

Albion's new supplier's headquarters are based in Bologna, the Italian province where owner Shilen Patel holds a small stake in the premier club. That is understood to be colincidental, though, and Albion talks with Marcon had been taking place for 12 months prior to the ink drying on the deal.

Puma, introduced in 2018 to follow Adidas' underwhelming seven-year stint, got a lot right while producing Baggies stripes and memorable away kits, certainly those of the yellow and green striped variety. All bespoke, too, and not off-the-peg templates.

There was a Cyrille Regis inspired away kit, working with the Albion legend's Legacy Trust, in 2022/23 as well as a tribute to FA Cup-winning legend Jeff Astle in last season's designs. These were all classy touches that enhanced the reputation of Puma's efforts.

We have had a look at some of the club's iconic kits since 2000.

2000/01 and 2001/02

The home kit at the turn of the millennium will always be an iconic one for Albion fans of different eras.

The Patrick strip with red piping on the collar is synomonous with the start of Gary Megson's time at The Hawthorns and the rise to the Premier League.

Donning the classic West Bromwich Building Society sponsorship, a deal which would cease two years later, the home strip was accompanied by another memorable away top in the 2000/2001 season, a collectors' item away strip, with a blue hoop across a yellow shirt.

2005/06

By this time the Baggies were under the sponsorship of T Mobile and this season threw up three classic strips.

In a rare move away from normal tradition Albion, now under a deal with Diadora, went with a low v-cut top accompanied with a blue collar.

The away and third strips were equally impressive.

A blue away kit was finished off with a diagonal double red and white stripe – with a third red strip donning a double blue stripe down one side.

Albion back in 2005

2008/09 and 2009/10

These two seasons produced an era of kits that will be long remembered by Albion fans.

Again they threw up smart designs, a Premier League yellow away kit complimented the usual home colours. The following year was another red away number.

They were, however, two years where West Brom went without a main sponsor. In the 09/10 campaign there were off and on, one-day sponsors, such as Bathams Brewery, Blue Square, Victor Chandler, Sbobet, esprit UK and Leons Coach Travel.

A lack of sponsor will have hit the club, but it threw up some iconic and memorable tops.

Albion spent two seasons without a sponsor

2020/21

Albion's last Premier League strips threw up two classics.

The away kit was back to the traditional yellow and green that the supporters have grown to love.

The third kit, a red and yellow colour was a little different but something that had appeared previously.

And the home kit was the classic, with a retro twist.

Known among fans as the bar code cut, it was a throwback to the early 90s when Albion had adopted a similar design.

The last kit Albion had in the Premier League (AMA)

