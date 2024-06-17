West Brom set to financially benefit from Euro 2024
West Brom are set to benefit from UEFA's Club Benefits Programme due to Okay Yokulsu's inclusion at Euro 2024.
The Albion midfielder earned himself a recall to the Turkey squad ahead of the tournament in Germany.
He was named in the bench in Turkey's warm up games - but still made the grade for the final squad.
And due to his inclusion in the squad for the tournament - Albion will benefit financially.
The programme is set up to compensate clubs based on how long they spend with their national team - with a similar scheme operating for the World Cup and other major tournaments.
The total compensation pot is worth £118m - and Albion will receive a figure for Yokuslu being named in his national team squad.
Club's will be paid around £140,000 per player during the group stage - with that figure to rise if their player or players advance to the latter stages.
Yokuslu's Turkey will get their campaign underway against Georgia on Tuesday - before further group games against Portugal and Czechia.