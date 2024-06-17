West Brom set to financially benefit from Euro 2024

The Albion midfielder earned himself a recall to the Turkey squad ahead of the tournament in Germany.

He was named in the bench in Turkey's warm up games - but still made the grade for the final squad.

And due to his inclusion in the squad for the tournament - Albion will benefit financially.

The programme is set up to compensate clubs based on how long they spend with their national team - with a similar scheme operating for the World Cup and other major tournaments.

The total compensation pot is worth £118m - and Albion will receive a figure for Yokuslu being named in his national team squad.

Club's will be paid around £140,000 per player during the group stage - with that figure to rise if their player or players advance to the latter stages.

Yokuslu's Turkey will get their campaign underway against Georgia on Tuesday - before further group games against Portugal and Czechia.