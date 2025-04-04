Adam Armstrong makes West Brom Premier League claim ahead of Sunderland clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The on loan Southampton forward netted on his debut - but so far has not quite hit the heights many were thinking he was going to.

Despite decent performances, Armstrong has only netted twice for Albion since his arrival.

However, the forward is determined to play his part in the final seven games of the campaign, as the race for the Championship play-off hits boiling point.

Albion welcome Sunderland to The Hawthorns on Saturday, before a trip to Bristol City on Tuesday night.

The loanee believes the key to Albion's success is how they can quickly bounce back from set backs - and he believes that the club deserve to be back in the top flight.

He said: “As hard as the Championship is, anyone can beat anyone as we’ve seen recently. You’ve got to be switched on at all times because the games come thick and fast.

“It’s how you react to the quick turnarounds and setbacks, like the one we had last weekend at Norwich. That’s gone now. We have to focus on the future and the final seven games.

“We have to give absolutely everything if we want to reach our end goal.

“A lot of the boys are still here from last season and they did amazing to get into the play-offs. I know that’s massive in their mindsets to get back there this time too.

“If you’d have asked them at the start of the season, they’ll have wanted promotion no matter what because Albion’s a massive club which deserves to be in the Premier League."

Albion have stuttered in their last two games, with a draw against Hull before the international break followed by a last gasp defeat at Norwich on Saturday.

Despite that, Armstrong feels Albion have a run of form in them and if they can get on a roll now, they can crucially take that into the play-offs.

He added: "We can’t let things get to us. We can’t worry about the last result or look at the league table. There are so many teams who can get in the play-offs - it’s crazy.

“Although cliché, we focus on each game and try not to focus on the ones which have just been. You have to switch onto the next test and a lot of what getting into the top six can boil down to, is your form heading into it.

“Getting a good run of form now is key to us getting in those top places and that’s what we’ll be trying to start on Saturday.”