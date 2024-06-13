Mid Wales star Walby looks to make grade at Bayern Munich

The Ysgol Calon Cymru student from Llandrindod Wells has a bright future ahead of him having made his debut for National League North side Hereford FC last season.

But now he has gone better – and then some – having earned a place in the FC Bayern Munich World Squad, which is made of 22 players who have taken part in trials involving over 10,000 players from across the globe. The midfielder made the grade and was selected to head with Bayern across to the United States to take part in a seven v seven competition in North Carolina.

After the tournament they will take on Inter Miami and DC United, before they heading back to Germany to play further games at Bayern’s Allianz Arena ground.

His inclusion is the first time a British player has made the grade and got into the squad.

In a statement, Ysgol Calon Cymru expressed their pride around his achievement and explained why it is even more impressive.

The statement read: “We are all enormously proud that one of our own has been offered an opportunity at one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

“This selection is made even more remarkable as Arwyn is two years younger and that many of the squad have been invited back from last year. Very well done Arwyn, this is such an amazing accomplishment, and follows your successes this season with Hereford Welsh Schools.”