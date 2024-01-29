Wrexham fans set to pack out Ewood Park for Blackburn FA Cup tie

The Red Dragons – who narrowly overcame Shrewsbury Town in the last round – are aiming to reach the fifth round for the first time since the 1996/97 season.

They fell just short against Sheffield United last season, losing 3-1 in a replay, and Parkinson is keen to add to Wrexham’s FA Cup history.

“We’ve worked really hard to get to this stage and understood the tradition of the club in the FA Cup – and play with a clear understanding of that, of what we’re representing,” said Parkinson.

“We’ve got to this stage with three tough games and what a great opportunity for us to go to Ewood Park with with 7,000 fans behind us.”

He added: “It’s a game to really look forward to and, like we’ve done in the FA Cup before, it’s about going there and giving a good account of ourselves.”

Tom O’Connor’s foot injury will see him miss a few more games, but there has been no update on Anthony Forde’s back problem.

Steven Fletcher failed a fitness test at Newport, but may have benefitted from eight days of recuperation, while Andy Cannon’s head injury ought to have cleared.

Meanwhile, Aaron Hayden and Jordan Tunnicliffe both played for the reserves in midweek and Jacob Mendy is back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is likely to start after having his loan from Arsenal extended until the end of the season.

“I’m here to stay, which is a really good feeling,” he said. “And I’m going to push on and see how we can do.”

And speaking about the Cup tie, he added: “It’s going to be a great experience – we have already sold out tickets for that game, so I’m just really excited.”

The winners will host Premier League giants Newcastle United in the fifth round of the competition.