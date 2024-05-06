Carlos Corberan pays tribute to 'special' West Brom bond following play-off qualification

The Baggies will face-off twice against Southampton for a place in a Wembley showpiece final with Premier League promotion on the line.

Corberan’s men secured fifth place with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Preston in front of another sold-out Hawthorns on Saturday’s final day of the regular campaign.

The head coach admitted he would have been upset for all of those connected with the club if his side slipped at the final hurdle, and wanted to use a play-off spot to show his gratitude.

“First of all I was feeling too upset with myself if I couldn’t give these fans what they deserved,” Corberan said.

“If I couldn’t give to, not only our fans, to the people working at the club – from the media department, to the sales department, to the recruitment department, to the kitchen department, to the groundstaff department – what I received from this club from when I arrived has been a lot.