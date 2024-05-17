Gary O'Neil outlines Wolves' summer vision after talks

After a summer selling spree last year, Wolves no longer need to sell players in the coming months to abide by financial rules.

However, with little investment expected by owners Fosun, Wolves will need to sell a big asset if they want to reinvest substantially in the squad.

Now, O’Neil says he is aligned with the strategy after talks with Shi.

“I’ve had some good conversations with Jeff this week around the summer and things we might be able to do,” O’Neil said.

“I just wanted to know how the land lies and what to expect.

“I’m not one of those guys that needs things to all be my own way to continue to work. I have a responsibility to make sure we get the best out of what we’ve got, whatever that is.

“The conversations were good, really helpful. An understanding of what we can and can’t do, what it might look like and time frames.

“Then also how moveable things are and how difficult it can be. When you’re sat in this chair you want everyone in by July 1, but the reality is that all the business gets done on the 30th and 31st of August.

“We had good discussions around timing and some positive bits in there around what we might not have to do as a club.

“We are in a much better position than we were last summer when we needed to sell players. Now, we don’t need to sell anybody.

“The money coming in won’t be as big as it used to be, when we were able to sign players for £30million or £40million and not sell anybody. That won’t be happening.

“But we have some assets out on loan that will either make the group stronger or be sold and anyone we’re desperate not to lose can definitely stay here.”