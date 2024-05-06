Wolves captain questions controversial decision

An Erling Haaland four-goal masterclass got under way after 12 minutes when Rayan Ait-Nouri collided with Josko Gvardiol and referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot.

Head coach Gary O’Neil branded it a ‘terrible’ decision and Kilman was also left less than impressed.

“That’s the only one I really look back on and it was quite questionable,” he said. “It was early in the game and both players came into each other. Rayan didn’t know where the other player was, but stuff like that is stuff to overcome. We had to be better.

“It was a tough game. We started the game really poorly and some decisions are quite questionable, but when you’re 1-0 or 2-0 down against City early on, it’s really tough to overcome. We showed a lot of character in the second half, even though the result was really bad.

“There were some really bad bits in there, some good bits, but we need to be much better.

“We need to show that next week.