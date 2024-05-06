Liam Keen analysis: Best side in world devour gifts served up by Wolves

They may be out of the Champions League but they undoubtedly remain the best side in the world and will probably break the record by lifting the Premier League trophy for a fourth consecutive time.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a habit of breaking into their stride during the league run-in, meaning any trip to the Etihad for Wolves in May was always going to be tough.

But it becomes far tougher when goals are handed to the opposition on a silver platter.

City – and Erling Haaland in particular – were ruthlessly clinical, but Wolves were in a giving mood.

The first goal came after 12 minutes from the penalty spot and it is a moment that Gary O’Neil, the players and many supporters felt was harsh.

It may be, but Rayan Ait-Nouri was also clumsy in the box. It was marginally unfortunate, but avoidable.

The second goal was a travesty. Hwang Hee-chan won the ball back in midfield and found Matheus Cunha, who needlessly relinquished possession and City broke forward.

A cross came in, Haaland was too powerful for Nelson Semedo and he headed home. It was far too simple and very poor from Cunha in particular, who had a game to forget.

The third goal, again from the penalty spot, was certainly the right decision from the officials, even if they needed VAR to make it.