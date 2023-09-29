No quick fix for Aston Villa's kit issues

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

Players from both the men’s and women’s teams have complained about the quality of the kit, which they claim becomes heavy with sweat too quickly.

That has prompted the club to approach manufacturer Castore but while the matter is being investigated as a matter of urgency, a solution is likely to be several weeks away.

Despite concerns, Villa’s women’s team are as things stand expected to wear the home kit in Sunday’s Women’s Super League opener against Manchester United, which will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Players from both teams have claimed the heavy nature of the shirts make them harder to play in, while broadcaster Jacqui Oatley claimed Villa’s women were “dreading” the prospect of playing in them because of how they might look.

“They are dreading playing in it, for obvious reasons,” she told the Daily Mail. “No woman that I know wants to get hot and sweaty and have their sports gear cling to them in all places, live on television in particular.

“It just shouldn’t be happening. I personally think these women need to have a different kit to play in, however they do it, I absolutely think they have to come up with a solution before Sunday.”