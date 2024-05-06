Aston Villa praying for positive injury news ahead of huge semi-final
Unai Emery is hoping for a triple fitness boost for Thursday’s semi-final showdown with Olympiacos after Morgan Rogers became Villa’s latest injury victim.
By Matt Maher
Published
The attacker was forced out of yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Brighton with a muscle injury and is now a doubt for the Europa Conference League semi-final second leg in Greece. But Emi Martinez, Youri Tielemans and Nicolo Zaniolo could be back as Villa look to overturn a 4-2 first leg deficit.
Zaniolo travelled to the south coast for yesterday’s match but was kept out as a precaution after experiencing a “small pain” after making his return from injury in midweek.