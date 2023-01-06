Aston Villa's Danny Ings giving best from bench or starting

Aston Villa's Danny Ings celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Ashton Gate, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday January 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Ings is the club’s top scorer in the Premier League with six goals, despite starting just eight out of 17 matches and only once since Unai Emery took charge in November.

His latest strike salvaged a draw in Wednesday night’s showdown with Wolves and Ings said: “For me it is all about helping the team, whether I start or whether I come off the bench I will always give my all.

“It is not just the starting XI who impact the game. The subs do as well. At the weekend (at Tottenham) I thought the subs who came on really helped kill the game off. On Wednesday it was a different reaction, we had to get back into the game.

“I saw Tyrone (Mings) step in and we have been working on that movement. It was the perfect ball for me, right in my path. I got a good first touch and it was a tidy little finish as well.”

Villa have rejected an approach from Everton to take Ings on loan for the rest of the season. It is thought only a considerable bid would prompt the club to alter their stance on a player they paid Southampton £25million for less than 18 months ago.