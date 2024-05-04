West Brom starlet Harry Whitwell working on key ingredient for next term

The 18-year-old central midfielder is one of the Baggies’ brightest hopes and has already made his impression on Carlos Corberan’s side after a senior debut this term.

Whitwell played a starring role this week as Richard Beale’s under-21s brought their campaign to a close with a 4-2 home win over Leeds, which featured a fine late goal after a marauding run from range and strike into the corner.

Whitwell told the Express & Star: “I’m always trying to get consistency in my game, that’s what first-team managers look at. A big focus of mine has been off the ball this year, being hard to beat and not letting people get the ball off me.