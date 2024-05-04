Steve Bull: Wolves need to take on Man City test with similar approach

You have to go out there to win the game. We could be the disruptors in the title race, which would be brilliant.

But, it will be a tough game. If we had a full strength squad I think we’d have a really good chance.

It depends on how Gary O’Neil sets up his side and they want to finish as high as they can up the table.

Wolves have beaten this City side already this season. City know they will have a tough game against a strong side and they will be more worried than us because they need the win.

We can go there, enjoy ourselves and try to stop a team from winning the Premier League, which you want to do as a player. You want to silence the crowd and give your travelling fans something to cheer about.