Millwall v West Brom: The harsh and bleak reality could see West Brom go bottom

Richard Beale Professional Phase Development coach of West Bromwich Albion with Chris Brunt Coach of West Bromwich Albion and James Morrison First Team Assistant Coach of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City at The Hawthorns on October 18, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It will emerge today whether or not the new man in The Hawthorns hotseat takes charge of the side down in Millwall tomorrow.

The club were hopeful of appointing prior to the trip to south east London, but there could be a need for Richard Beale and his caretaker team to oversee a third match.

All eyes, understandably, will be on the away dugout – or even the stands, where there is every chance Albion’s new man could perch himself for a view before officially starting next week.

But the severity of the Baggies’ dire Championship situation is not lost on a single supporter.

A third of the way into the league campaign and Albion’s meek effort of just two wins, with confidence having drained from the squad, saw the club slide back into the division’s bottom three this week following results elsewhere. There could be an alarming set of results tomorrow, with defeat at The Den and victories for bottom two Coventry and Huddersfield, in which Albion could sink to rock-bottom of the second tier after 16 games of the season.

It is a harsh reality and could be the very real world the new Baggies boss inherits over the next days.

Beale, who has overseen a victory at Reading and home defeat to Bristol City, maintains steadfast belief that Albion’s squad is much better than their position – but warns nobody will feel sorry for a big-hitter slumped near the foot of the table.

“Definitely, they know they are better than what results have been this season – and they really are,” said Beale when asked about the players’ struggles.

“But I’ve just said down there, none of us lot involved, the players and the staff currently, are going to feel sorry for ourselves.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we can’t start pointing the finger, and there was none of that in the changing room down there.

“It’s just a matter of rolling your sleeves up and fighting, there is your base.

“From there your quality will come, we’ll go again Saturday and hopefully the result will be a more positive one than Tuesday night.”

Not for the first time this season, beaten Albion players slumped to The Hawthorns turf, this time to the sound of muted boos from the few remaining home fans still in the ground on Tuesday night.

The home support had bordered on levels of toxicity at times as Steve Bruce limped to a difficult finale but the atmosphere in midweek was filled with apathy.

There was an eerie, accepting silence for the most part.

That is unlikely to be the case tomorrow, where in-form Millwall – on the back of three straight wins for Gary Rowett’s side – promise to be rowdy hosts.

It may suit Albion’s current plight playing away from their home, as it did last weekend, but welcomes from The Madejski and The Den could hardly be further apart.