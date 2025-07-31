"We were so upset by the cancellation of Shrewsbury Flower Show that we have organised our own floral event in Wem"

Members of her flower club in Wem were already hard at work planning their exhibits and were looking forward to showcasing their arrangements at the long-running event in The Quarry.

Determined to ensure their efforts were not in vain, Jacqueline, who owns Dasher Floral Creations in Wem High Street, decided to organise her own show and raise money for good causes at the same time.

“I’ve been running Dasher Flower Club for almost three years and last year we went to Shrewsbury Flower Show and entered as a team.

“We were planning to go again this year and had already started building our floral structure.

“When we heard that Shrewsbury Flower Show was cancelled, we were all a bit upset.

“After I had sulked for three hours, I had the idea of holding a floral showcase for people who had already started preparing for the flower show.

“A lot of people spend a lot of money on entering the show and really look forward to it.

“I knew it was not going to be like Shrewsbury Flower Show because that’s huge, but I wanted to do something for charity and something where people could still use what they were making.

“I also wanted to encourage other people and other groups to join us, like the sight loss group, the dementia group and schools,” she explains.

Karan Szaroleta, Jacqueline Parker, Pat Beddoes and Mandy Shingler at Dasher Floral Creations in Wem

Helping Jacqueline to organise the event are Dasher Flower Club members Mandy Shingler, Karan Szaroleta, Pat Beddoes, Louise Green and former Wem town and Shropshire councillor Pauline Dee.

“I asked the ladies if they could help me and they all agreed and have been amazing,” says Jacqueline.

“We all have our own things to do but we work as a team and it’s going really, really well.”

The Floral Showcase will take place at Wem Town Hall on Saturday, August 9, from 10am to 4pm. It is being held in aid of Severn Hospice and organisers will also make donations to Wem Town Hall, Guide Dogs and Wem SEN Hub.

There are 12 categories for people to enter, including one for Dasher Flower Club members.

“The floral art theme for this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show would have been A Hint Of Magic so we have tweaked their categories so that people can still use anything they had already bought or prepared.

“It’s not a competition, it’s a showcase. If people love flowers, this is for them. There will be a certificate for everyone who takes part and prizes for the children,” says Jacqueline.

The categories include Magic & Mirrors which is aimed at flower clubs; Flaming Cauldron – a pedestal of colours and greenery; It’s A Magical Day – a bouquet; Novice – Anything Goes – a container arrangement of fresh flowers and Wizards and Witches for children under 12.

Flower club members have already started work on their display

Participants are invited to set up their arrangements and displays the day before the show opens.

There will be entertainment during the day from The Booth Family – retired Army music director, Guy, and his daughter Annabel, who is studying classical singing in London – as well as a raffle and tombola.

“The Booth Family sound really lovely and it should be a really nice atmosphere on the day,” says Jacqueline. There will be a display from Matt’s Plants and Severn Hospice and Guide Dogs will also be represented.

At the end of the day, there will be a sale of flowers to raise additional funds for the chosen charities.

Jacqueline also wants the event to pay tribute to the organisers of Shrewsbury Flower Show because many people have fond memories of attending or exhibiting at the event.

The Shropshire Horticultural Society, which organises the event, believed to be one of the longest running flower shows in the world, announced in April that due to rising costs this year’s event was cancelled.

Chairman Maelor Owen said the society had struggled to put on a show that was financially viable for several years.

He added that the society was “looking very carefully at the long-term viability of the Shrewsbury Flower Show” and was considering all options.

A floral tribute to the show will take centre stage at Wem Town Hall.

“We really hope the Shrewsbury Flower Show comes back because it’s been running for such a long time.

“It’s an amazing show and to be part of it is fantastic,” says Jacqueline.

“Our plan is for our floral showcase to become an annual event, so if the flower show returns, we will move it to another date.

“It’s really important to keep flower shows going because there is still a lot of interest in them.”

Severn Hospice is one of the charities being supported by the event

She has been delighted by the response from the town since announcing her plans for the event. Businesses are being encouraged to get involved by decorating their windows with a floral theme and more than a dozen shops have already signed up.

“Everybody seems genuinely excited about it and thinks it’s a really good idea,” says Jacqueline.

“It’s not just about having a flower show, it’s also about bringing people together, something we’ve done less of since Covid. It will also bring more people into the town centre which will help the businesses. We can all get together and have a nice day.”

Entry to the floral showcase costs £3 for adults and £1 for children. Tickets are available from Dasher Floral Creations or 07376 568706.