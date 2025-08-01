Bologna and West Brom negotiations ongoing in move for Torbjorn Heggem

The Norwegian central defender, 26, enjoyed a stellar debut season with the Baggies and caught the eye on his way to two player of the season awards.

Links to Serie A side Bologna, who finished ninth in the Italian top flight last term, emerged earlier in the summer but a formal offer of around £10m has now been tabled and negotiations are ongoing.

Such a sale would represent a mammoth profit on the £500,000 Albion paid Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna 12 months ago. Heggem made 45 appearances for the club in the Championship, only missing out of the costly 2-1 defeat against Bristol City in April.

Since arriving at The Hawthorns the left-footed defender has become a fully-fledged senior Norway international.