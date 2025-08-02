Michael Appleton makes honest Shrewsbury transfer prediction

Salop have made seven signings this summer, with six of those coming on a permanent basis and Elyh Harrison joining on loan from Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Shropshire side, who play their first League Two match of the season today against Bromley, still have four loan spots available in their matchday squad.

Town have done their business early this year, and while more additions are always appreciated, they have put some strong foundations in place.

And for any further transfer activity between now and September 1, it will happen organically, says Appleton.

"Not massive amounts," he said when asked if he was expecting more business. "I think organically it will just happen.

"It will naturally just happen because there'll be players who feel that they should be either in the team or on the bench that don't get those opportunities.

"Before the 2nd of September, things and conversations will naturally take place. I'd like to think that certainly in attacking areas, there'll be opportunities to strengthen.

"To just give us a few different attributes to what we have at the moment."

The first player through the door this summer was former Doncaster man Tom Anderson, and he was followed not long after by veteran midfielder Sam Clucas.

Sam Stubbs, Will Boyle and Tom Sang all joined in quick succession before they added Anthony Scully to the squad just last week on a one-year deal.