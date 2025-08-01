UK heatwave: What the Met Office says as temperatures in Shropshire predicted to soar

The Global Forecast System (GFS) model has predicted that temperatures across the Shropshire and wider UK will reach the 30s in some areas.

The beginning of August has been a mixed bag weather-wise, with sporadic rain and some sun hitting Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

Now weather group WXMaps has predicted that the sun will shine again this weekend, before scorching temperatures are expected to return for many.

The forecaster predicts that the mercury will start to rise this Sunday (August 3) before reaching a peak on Wednesday, August 13.

According to the GFS system, Shropshire will reach around 28C on August 10, before spiking again to 31C on Tuesday, August 12 at around 6pm and 32C on Wednesday, August 13.

Met Office prediction

Sun lovers enjoyed the weather in Baggeridge county park during the third heatwave of the year

In the UK's long-range forecast the Met Office says that the conditions between August 5 and August 14 will start with a mix of wind, rain and sunshine, before turning drier and warmer.

The group predicts 'more settled conditions' around the UK; but said that the weather may be 'broadly changeable' early on.

It comes after the UK was plunged into three consecutive heatwaves over the summer period, leading to a number of water agencies enforcing hosepipe bans and water restrictions in Yorkshire, the South East, and the Thames Water area.