Steve Bull: Don't worry about pre-season, the league is what matters for Wolves!

How much can we take from pre-season games? Nothing at all, because you could win every single pre-season game and go into the season thinking you've made it, and then win nothing.

All I'm worried about is getting them really fit and getting them through games unscathed, so they're ready for the first game of the season against Manchester City.

Don't worry about the results in these games, hopefully they will come in the league and this is the time to make mistakes.

Vitor Pereira is stamping his style and authority on the team with a full season ahead of him.

He's tweaking certain things and giving some players a chance to prove they are good enough - so in some ways it's a learning curve for everyone.