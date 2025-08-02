"I'm a better footballer" - Wolves' Rodrigo Gomes on his development in England

The 22-year-old had a solid first season in the Premier League as a squad player, but is now fighting for more opportunities as a wing-back in Vitor Pereira's system.

As he continues his development, Gomes has full faith in his ability and insists he is only getting better.

"I think it was a very good season for me to improve, for me to know how I need to play, because this is the best league in the world," Gomes said.

"It's a very difficult league, it was a year for me to adapt myself to this league, to England.

"Now I'm more ready than before, so I'm trying to do my best, to give my best to the team, to help with assists and goals.

"I think I'm a better footballer than I was a year ago.

"That's why I practice every day to try to improve myself.