Ironbridge restaurant 'dine and dash' couple pay up after police visit

Ironbridge restaurant Suree's Kitchen posted about the incident on social media - highlighting the issues faced by independent businesses.

Fortunately the Thai restaurant, based on the Wharfage in the historic town, captured the couple's undignified scarper up the street on CCTV.

Suree's Kitchen Ironbridge. Picture: Russell Davies Photography

Suree Coates, who has been running the restaurant for six years, said the situation was frustrating for a small businesses - along with an increase in 'no-shows' where people book a table but do not turn up.

The couple were caught on CCTV and recognised by the police who visited them, leading to the couple paying for the meal they had ordered.

Suree’s Kitchen in Ironbridge. Picture: Russell Davies Photography

In a post on social media Suree explained: "As a small independent business, it is regrettable when customers try to take advantage of me, by booking direct with me via my phone, then either not turning up (which costs me as I buy in and prep all the fresh ingredients each night, then have to waste food including very fresh fish and throw it away for no shows!), or worse still, do turn up, enjoying a three-course meal each, with drinks, then quietly slip out one by one, pretending to go to the toilet, and think they can just run away, laughing!

"Well, these two are no longer laughing thanks to our many CCTV cameras.

"The police recognised them with the help of my neighbours as local business owners in Telford and they paid them a visit. They finally admitted liability, and paid me!"

Suree told the Shropshire Star the couple had later tried to claim that they did feel the meal was worth paying for - but had not mentioned their dissatisfaction before fleeing the venue.

Suree said there were frustrations for many business owners, not just restaurant owners, with shops also concerned over shoplifting.

In her post Suree said the incident had led to the business deciding that all bookings would now need to be made online.

She said: "However, this sort of activity and 'no-shows' are increasing. I cannot afford to take the cost and will not pass these costs on to my existing loyal customers. So, it is with regret, but a necessity, that from August 1 all bookings now need to be via my online reservations link."

She added: "Please support your local restaurants and book early and make sure you give them plenty of notice of any changes or ideally show up a pay and enjoy your meal!"