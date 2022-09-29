Notification Settings

Ludlow Colts make progress in cup

Ludlow Town Colts eased into the next round of the Shropshire FA Community Cup thanks to a 4-0 win against Allscott Heath U21.

Colts started well and were rewarded when Jake Conod’s scuffed shot fell to Tom Swinbourne who turned and fired into the back of the net. Ryan Woodhouse increased the advantage when he cut inside the full-back and fired into the far corner – his first for the club.

After the break, Adam Dovey’s perfect through ball found Jabez Smith, who held off the defender and slotted the ball under the keeper to make it 3-0.

Colts keeper Regan Tonkinson was denied a goal when team-mate Tom Dywer knocked the ball into the net from close range after Tonkinson’s long-range free-kick had beaten his opposite number.

