'I've got to earn it' - Ryan Mason's assessment of West Brom faithful

Head coach Mason led out a Baggies side in front of supporters for the first time on Saturday for the 2-1 friendly defeat at Blackpool's Bloomfield Road.

Mason and his side were well-backed by around 2,000 travelling supporters, who chanted the new boss's name before an exchange of applause after the defeat against Steve Bruce's League One hosts.

"Albion fans are amazing," Mason said of the first experience in front of the club's supporters. "I knew that before I came and I can certainly feel that already.

"But at the end of the day I've got to earn their respect, their trust and belief and hopefully I can do that."