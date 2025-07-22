Sam Clucas provides Shrewsbury Town perspective after heavy defeat against Bolton

After winning their opening four friendlies this summer, Town were brought back down to earth with a bang after the heavy defeat at the Croud Meadow.

Goals from Thierry Gale, Daeshon Lawrence and Josh Dacres-Cogley saw the visitors lead 3-0 at the break.

Callum Stewart’s header got one back for Salop before an own goal from Sam Stubbs and a fifth from Max Conway put the game to bed.

There was enough time left on the clock for Will Gray, the young Town academy player, to score a late consolation on a difficult evening.

“It was a tough night,” the veteran midfielder said. “But we have had it all go our way in pre-season so far.

“No disrespect to the other sides we have played. I think you could see that these were a step up from what we have played.

“It is still about getting fitness in and getting some minutes into the boys that have not played as much.

“We have got one more big game coming up, which is going to be another step up from these, but it is all aiming for that first game of the season against Bromley.

“We should be ready for that. We have done well to this point, and we have worked really hard.

“It is all gearing for that first game, and I am really looking forward to it.

“We have spread the goals out. I think all of the strikers have scored in the pre-season. Young Will (Gray) got his goal tonight, which I think he deserved.

“He has been brilliant in training and brilliant in the games. That is all the young lads, to be honest with you, they have really worked hard. We have a small squad, so they are close to the first team. They are going to be in and around it. A couple of injuries and they have got to prove that they are ready, and I think they have done that in the game time they have had.”