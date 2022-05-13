Talented Caleb Taylor out to impress for West Brom

Caleb Taylor (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A promising centre-back, Taylor will skipper Albion’s under-23s tonight when they face Wolves in the Premier League Cup final.

After a short break the teenager will return for pre-season training with Bruce then to decide whether Taylor will be in his first team plans or sent out on loan.

A number of clubs in League One and League Two are wanting to sign the teenager.

For now, though, Taylor is solely focused on impressing Bruce.

“I’m just going to come back for pre-season, try to be as fit as I can and try to impress the first-team staff here,” Taylor said, when asked about his future. “Then I’ll leave it up to them to decide where I am and let them make the decision. I’ve just got to work as hard as I can and make sure I’m doing the best I can.”

Taylor made his Championship debut for Albion on the final day of the season against Barnsley.

“It was amazing,” he continued.

“I’ve worked so hard throughout my whole academy life. It’s not just this year, it’s throughout the whole 10 years that I’ve been here.

“So to finally get on that pitch in a league game was a massive moment for me and my family, I was very proud.

“This season has been quite frustrating because I’ve been close to the first team and I’ve been on the bench a few times and thought I was close to getting on.

“But it just hadn’t happened for whatever reason so to finally get it in the last game of the season, I was buzzing.”

While Taylor’s league debut came against Barnsley, his Albion debut was against Arsenal in the League Cup at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Baggies lost that game 6-0.

Looking back, though, the centre-back said that game has made him even more determined to work hard and realise his potential.

“The Arsenal game was very tough,” Taylor added.

“It was a real eye-opener and you could really see the level those top players are at compared to myself and where I was at.

“It gave me a lot of motivation because that’s where I want to be at.