John McGinn warns Aston Villa not to 'forget the ugly side'

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

John McGinn has warned Villa not to forget the ugly side of the game as they turn attentions to Sunday’s trip to Newcastle.

Aston Villa's John McGinn

Steven Gerrard’s team played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Leeds on Wednesday night but midfielder McGinn expressed frustration after they lost a two-goal lead.

He said: “I am sure the neutrals enjoyed it but we would rather it was ugly and going home with the points. It definitely felt like two points dropped. From an Aston Villa point of view, it was disappointing. We put ourselves in a great position. We never managed the spell before half-time properly.”

Newcastle sit 17th in the Premier League table, just one point above the drop zone but have won their last two matches.

McGinn added: “They have a lot of new players, new owners and a new manager. They will have a spring in their step but it is up to us to play with our heads and not get sucked into the noise.

“We need to do what we have done a few times this season and put in a really strong away performance.”

