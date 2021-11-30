Matt Clarke: West Brom must emerge stronger from dip in form

Matt Clarke of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies travel to take on Mark Robins’ side on Saturday having failed to win in their last four Championship outings.

Clarke said earlier this month Albion’s aim this season is to be the best team in the league. And he is confident they can quickly return to form and start chasing down Fulham and Bournemouth in the race for automatic promotion.

“Even the most successful teams always have a little bump in the road,” Clarke said.

“Success is not usually just in a straight line. We know we are going through a tough patch at the moment but how we come out of it is the most important thing.

“Football can change so quickly.

“We know we are in a tough spell and are not getting the points we want but it is up to us to switch that round and keep believing.

“It is Coventry next which is a big game but in reality it is the next game where we need to turn things around, regardless of who it is up against and whatever test it may be.

“We have had enough of saying we have done well and we could have done this or could have done that – it is up to us to get out there and do it now.”

Albion’s problems at the minute stem from their inability to put the ball in the net.

Friday’s goalless draw against Nottingham Forest meant they have now gone almost five hours without scoring.

Defensively, though, they looked strong having conceded just two goals in their last five games.

“That (not taking chances) is just where we are at at the moment,” Clarke added.

“Sometimes you can do hardly anything or very little and score a goal but at the moment it seems like it almost has to be the perfect goal for us to score.

“We get into some good areas and put some good balls in but that little bit of luck or that ricochet just isn’t happening for us right now.