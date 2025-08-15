Predator jailed for creeping into women's rooms and sexually assaulting them as they slept

Christy McCleary, formerly of Wrekin View in Madeley, was on bail for attacking the first woman in 2017 when he attacked a second woman in her home in 2019, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard today (August 15).

The court was told that McCleary, who was convicted of two counts of sexual assault by penetration on the two women after a trial, had a number of previous convictions for assaulting emergency workers and had admitted to attacking police officers who attempted to arrest him following the assaults.

The 32-year-old also admitted a charge of breaching his bail conditions by committing the second sexual assault while on bail for the first.

Mr Tariq Shakoor, prosecuting, told the court that McCleary crept into his victims' bedrooms in the middle of the night to carry out his attacks while the women were asleep.